Notre Dame, Navy agree to play football game in Ireland for the third time in 2020

Notre Dame and Navy are returning to Ireland. The Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, announced Thursday that the two teams would play at Dublin's Aviva Stadium on Aug. 29, 2020. It will be the third time Notre Dame and Navy have met in Ireland, with the first two meetings coming in 1996 and 2012.

"College football is one of the greatest spectacles in world sport and to bring it back to Ireland for a five-year series is wonderful news for Irish tourism and for sports fans," said Varadkar. "Over 35,000 fans traveled to Ireland when Notre Dame and Navy last met in Dublin in 2012, and we will warmly welcome them and many others back for the Aer Lingus College Football Classics. Major games such as this one showcase Ireland as a location for international events and tournaments and put our world-leading hospitality and tourism sector front and center. I look forward to the first game of the series with the return of Notre Dame vs. Navy in August 2020; I have no doubt it will be a hugely popular occasion."

The game will be one of five games Dublin plans to host in the near future.

The 2020 meeting between the Midshipmen and Irish had been initially scheduled for MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The two teams will meet this weekend at San Diego's SDCCU Stadium in a game that will air live nationally on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.