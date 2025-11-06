One of college football's great rivalries adds another chapter Saturday as Notre Dame and Navy meet for the 98th time. This year, the Fighting Irish enter with College Football Playoff hopes on the line, while Navy's path to the CFP remains a long shot through the American. It's not a game that will make or break Navy's season, but math won't be top of mind when these two teams kick off a contest that has been a defining part of both programs' histories.

In series history, Notre Dame holds a commanding edge. The Fighting Irish lead 83-13-1 and have won 12 of the last 13 meetings dating back to 2011. With 98 matchups, it's the most-played rivalry in Notre Dame history, including an unbroken run from 1927 to 2019.

Notre Dame will take the field looking to validate its top-10 status after the College Football Playoff selection committee ranked Marcus Freeman's squad among the nation's best, reflecting the Fighting Irish's recent rise in the polls. If the CFP started today, Notre Dame would be in, but at No. 10 that position is tenuous and will be tested each week starting Saturday night in South Bend.

Notre Dame vs. Navy: Need to know

CJ Carr among the most impressive rookies in the sport: Redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Carr ranks second among all freshman quarterbacks in FBS in passing touchdowns (16) and fourth among rookies in passing yards (2,057). Carr has thrown for more than 290 yards four times this season, all against power-conference opponents, and his rise to the QB1 role has unlocked a breakout season for junior wide receiver Jordan Faison. A former lacrosse commit who wasn't on the radar as a high-level football prospect, Faison spent two years as a rotational piece at wide receiver but has already set single-season career highs for receptions (39) and receiving yards (518), leading the team in both categories.

Love ranks as one of Notre Dame's all-time running backs: Jermiyah Love moved into a tie for sixth in Notre Dame history with 35 career rushing touchdowns after scoring twice in last week's win over Boston College. He is also one of the longest-tenured running backs in school history, with 25 consecutive starts at the position (tied for third all-time), and etched his name into Notre Dame Stadium history with a 228-yard performance against rival USC earlier this year.

Navy's veteran quarterback has some history against the Fighting Irish: Navy quarterback Blake Horvath ranks among the nation's most productive players, checking in fifth nationally in FBS rushing yards (926) and second in rushing touchdowns (13). Horvath ran for 129 yards and a score against Notre Dame last season in a 51-41 loss, but also threw an interception and lost two fumbles. Taking care of the football will be crucial against a Notre Dame defense that ranks fourth nationally in turnover margin (+10). If the Midshipmen avoid back-breaking mistakes, Horvath and the Navy run game could have a chance to get going.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Navy live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 8 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Ind.

TV: NBC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Notre Dame vs. Navy prediction, picks

The Fighting Irish should be able to move the ball effectively against a Navy defense that has allowed more than 25 points per game to conference opponents. Notre Dame ranks 12th nationally, averaging 37.4 points per game, and should not only be able to score on most possessions but do so quickly with explosive plays. Factor in Navy's potential for a big run or two, and a final score around 49-14 would likely push the game well over the total. Pick: Over 55.5

