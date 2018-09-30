Notre Dame offensive lineman Alex Bars ruled out for season with a knee injury
Bars was a team captain and fifth-year senior for the Fighting Irish
This will be sure to take the shine right off of Notre Dame's 38-17 win over Stanford on Saturday. Coach Brian Kelly announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman Alex Bars sustained an ACL/MCL injury, possibly a tear. Kelly added that the injury will shut down Bars for the rest of the season.
Kelly said after the Stanford game that the team was awaiting a MRI to make a more definitive prognosis. Bars got bent awkwardly during a play against the Cardinal, but he was able to walk off the field.
The fifth year senior started 25 games at guard and tackle over the last two full seasons. He was a captain for this year's team and on multiple preseason watch lists for offensive linemen. With Bars out, Trevor Ruhland is expected to see more time at left guard.
Notre Dame is 5-0 and following the win over the Cardinal looks like a real candidate for playoff chatter. As far as injuries for top-10 teams go, this one is significant to say the least.
