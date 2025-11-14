The 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle the 24th-ranked Pittsburgh Panthers in a key non-conference matchup on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame is coming off a 49-10 win over Navy last Saturday, while Pitt downed Stanford 35-20 on Nov. 1. The Fighting Irish (7-2), who have won seven in a row, are 2-1 on the road this season. The Panthers (7-2), who are tied for the Atlantic Coast Conference lead at 5-1, have won five in a row and are 4-1 on their home field.

Kickoff from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh is at noon ET. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 51-21-1, including a 28-11-1 edge in games played in Pittsburgh. The Fighting Irish are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 54.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins + 3 months of NBA League Pass:

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Pitt vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh spread Notre Dame -12.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh over/under 54.5 points Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh money line Notre Dame -461, Pittsburgh +354 Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh picks See picks at SportsLine Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh streaming Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $150 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total (54.5). The Over has hit in six of the last 10 Notre Dame games, while the Over has hit in seven of the past 10 Pittsburgh games. The model projects Fighting Irish quarterback C.J. Carr to throw for more than 250 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jeremiyah Love will rush over 15 times for nearly 100 yards and a score.

Panthers quarterback Mason Heintschel is projected to throw for more than 200 yards and more than one touchdown. The teams also combine for 58 points as the Over clears in over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time. You can only get that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh, and which side of the spread hits nearly 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Notre Dame vs. Pittsburgh spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.