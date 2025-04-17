Notre Dame quarterback Steve Angeli is expected to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports. Angeli spent the spring competing for starting reps with underclassmen CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey.

Angeli served as the primary backup quarterback over the last two seasons to transfers Riley Leonard and Sam Hartman. Despite not winning the job last year, coach Marcus Freeman prioritized keeping him on campus with a chance to win the starting job in 2025. He impressed in limited snaps, leading a key second quarter drive against Penn State in a come-from-behind 27-24 win to reach the national title game.

In three seasons, Angeli completed 72.5% of his passes for 772 yards, 10 touchdowns and only one interception. He showed off a quick release while throwing for 100 yards and two touchdowns in a 66-7 win over Purdue. Angeli started the 2023 Sun Bowl against Oregon State and exploded for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-8 victory.

However, Notre Dame has built up a talented homegrown quarterback room under coach Marcus Freeman. Carr, the grandson of Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, ranked as a top-50 national recruit and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan when he signed with the program in the Class of 2024. A year earlier, Minchey ranked as the No. 169 player in the No. 14 quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class.

With his on-field experience, Angeli should quickly rank among the best quarterbacks in the transfer portal. 247Sports rates him as the No. 3 available quarterback in the portal and potential fit for Tennessee as it plans to move on from quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Angeli has two years of eligibility remaining.