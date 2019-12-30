Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book announces he's returning to Fighting Irish for 2020

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book took to social media to make official his return to the Fighting Irish for his redshirt senior season in 2020. Book, a senior academically in 2019, could have tested the NFL Draft waters but has elected to remain in his position as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in program history.

Book is 20-3 as a starter and in 2019 he became the first quarterback in Notre Dame history to total more than 3,000 passing yards and 500 rushing yards in the same season. Coming back for 2020 means that he'll have a shot at several career quarterback records, including the program record for career wins (29), shared by Tom Clements, Ron Powlus and Brady Quinn.

If Book had decided to leave with his degree and make a run at an NFL career, Brian Kelly would have been left with redshirt sophomore Phil Jurkovec, redshirt freshman Brendon Clark and true freshman Drew Pyne. Having Book back presents some stability as the offense makes its transition following the departure of former offensive coordinator Chip Long.

While Kelly has not yet officially named a replacement, quarterbacks coach Tommy Rees took over the play-calling duties for the Camping World Bowl and the results were impressive. Book was 20-for-28 passing for 247 yards with a touchdown an no interceptions and the offense rolled up 208 rushing yards and two more scores in a dominating 33-9 win against Iowa State.