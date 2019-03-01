Notre Dame receiver Javon McKinley arrested on battery charges, suspended from team activities

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly confirmed Friday that wide receiver Javon McKinley remains suspended from all team activities following his arrest on battery and alcohol charges last month.

McKinley was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors on Feb. 11, one day after he allegedly punched two campus police officers. The 6-foot-2, 219-pounder from Corona, California, is charged with two counts of battery and one count of illegal consumption of alcohol, according to St. Joseph County (Indiana) court documents.

"He is still on the suspended list," Kelly said during his Friday press conference, according to 247Sports. "He will be until we clear up all matters legally and otherwise. There is nothing to report until it has been changed."

The redshirt sophomore for the Fighting Irish was found in the backseat of an Uber around 4 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 10, according to the Indianapolis Star. Two campus police officers woke him up and attempted to help him get back to his dorm room. But when McKinley began walking away from his dorm instead of toward it, the two officers restrained him. McKinley allegedly became hostile and punched officers Adis Ibrekic and Lt. Laurie Steffen. He was released on $250 bond.

McKinley was a four-star prospect and ranked No. 114 overall in the class of 2016 out of Centennial High School in Corona. He had 3,274 yards and 42 touchdowns in three years at Centennial, and was the third-highest ranked player in Notre Dame's class during that recruiting cycle.

McKinley has not logged any receptions during his career at Notre Dame. According to his Notre Dame bio, he played in six games for the Fighting Irish as a true freshman in 2016, but missed the 2017 campaign with an injury and took a redshirt. He played in four games in 2018 -- Ball State, Wake Forest, Syracuse and USC -- without logging any stats.