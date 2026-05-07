Notre Dame enters the 2026 season with one of the nation's softest roads among legitimate title contenders. The Irish avoid the heavyweight grind that Big Ten and SEC teams experience from week to week and draw a manageable slate built for a playoff run.

On top of a favorable slate, the College Football Playoff enacted a new rule for 2026, guaranteeing the Irish a CFP spot if they finish inside the top 12 in the final rankings.

Irish captains are calling the upcoming campaign the team's "revenge tour" after last year's snub, and many are already penciling Notre Dame into the 2026 CFP field thanks in large part to the new rules and easy slate. As long as they handle business in the handful of toss-up games against comparable rosters, the path is there -- and this time, there's little standing between Notre Dame and the postseason it believes it deserves. CBS Sports post-spring bowl projections have Notre Dame as the No. 4 seed, earning a first-round bye before a Fiesta Bowl date.

So is a Notre Dame CFP berth inevitable? With the new CFP rules, it will likely take at least two losses (probably three) to keep the Irish out of the final top 12, and we've identified the five teams with the best shot to throw a wrench into Notre Dame's plans for revenge.

Notre Dame 2026 schedule

1. Miami

The Hurricanes are the most dangerous obstacle on Notre Dame's 2026 schedule for one simple reason -- they have the kind of top-end speed, explosiveness and roster talent capable of stressing the Irish in ways few others can.

Mario Cristobal has built Miami to win at the line of scrimmage first, but this roster is no longer built solely on brute force. After falling just short of a title run last season, they have replaced NFL draft departures with difference-makers at quarterback, offensive line, and edge rusher.

Game-breaking athletes on the perimeter like Malachi Toney will test Notre Dame's star-studded secondary, and the addition of Damon Wilson should give the Hurricanes another one of the ACC's nastiest defensive fronts. Against Notre Dame, all of that matters. The Irish have bullied most opponents physically under Marcus Freeman, but Miami is one of the few teams on the schedule capable of punching back for four quarters. If Miami gets ahead on the road, it could force Notre Dame into a chase scenario that plays directly into the Hurricanes' strengths: explosive offense and opportunistic defense.

2. BYU

This road trip is a potential landmine if the Cougars' two-deep can replicate last season's success. BYU may not be more talented than Miami or deeper than several title contenders the Irish could face later, but everything about this matchup screams uncomfortable.

For starters, LaVell Edwards Stadium remains one of college football's sneaky-tough road environments. Night games in Provo have buried plenty of highly ranked teams over the years, especially opponents traveling across multiple time zones into altitude against a physical, veteran roster that rarely beats itself. Only Notre Dame's home kickoff times have been announced so far, but this one feels destined to be a physical battle under the lights.

Stylistically, the Cougars present problems for Notre Dame. BYU is built to drag opponents into four-quarter trench warfare. LJ Martin returns in the backfield as one of college football's leading rushers, and the Cougars' offensive front features several experienced linemen alongside second-year starting quarterback Bear Bachmeier.

Under Kalani Sitake, the Cougars thrive in games where execution and discipline matter more than recruiting rankings. Controlling tempo and keeping Notre Dame's explosive offense off the field is a formula that could become dangerous for the Irish.

3. SMU

This isn't about a star-power mismatch or a national-relevance résumé comparison (although the Mustangs did make the CFP two years ago). This is about catching a program that has quietly evolved into one of the most dangerous, well-drilled operations in the ACC. Rhett Lashlee has turned SMU into a tempo-driven, execution-heavy offense that can stress defenses in ways that don't always show up on paper -- until it's too late. Multi-year starting quarterback Kevin Jennings returns with a bunch of dependable, veteran blockers in front of him.

The other wrinkle with this one is timing. Landing in late November with the CFP selection committee glued to every game brings considerable pressure for the Irish here at home. An early mistake or missed field goal could give the Mustangs first-half momentum, but all bets are off when it comes to execution down the stretch, given the stakes. Like Miami, SMU is another ACC team that appeared in our post-spring playoff projections.

4. Wisconsin

Be careful with this one. Luke Fickell still lacks a signature win during a disappointing tenure at Wisconsin, but he will have the entire summer to prepare for the Irish. That may not immediately show up on game day, given the current roster gap, but more than half of Wisconsin's projected starting lineup at Lambeau Field will be transfer newcomers. If the new additions click quickly, it could accelerate the program's turnaround.

While the hype surrounding this matchup will not approach the level of Miami or BYU, Notre Dame stumbled in last season's highly anticipated opener at Miami after reaching the national championship game the year before. Another sluggish start would be a major blow to Freeman and his staff, given the praise the program received this offseason.

As an early measuring-stick game for a team expected to contend nationally in 2026, there is no easing into expectations when the opener comes against a physical Big Ten opponent.

Wisconsin may not have the flash of Miami or BYU, but in terms of early-season difficulty -- discipline, weather, physicality and environment -- Lambeau Field against the Badgers guarantees Notre Dame will get the opponent's best shot.

5. North Carolina

Year 2 should be better for Bill Belichick after last season's struggles as a first-time college coach. Staff revisions should help, along with a transfer portal cycle that included a complete overhaul of the quarterback room in Chapel Hill.

Coming out of spring practice, Belichick said he was encouraged by the team's progress and emphasized player development, stressing the importance of athletes having a stronger understanding of the scheme compared to the previous cycle.

Make no mistake: Notre Dame will likely be a double-digit favorite at Kenan Stadium in October, but road games can become tricky -- especially with the Tar Heels coming off an open date and getting extra time to prepare for the Irish.