Notre Dame signee Landen Bartleson charged in connection with gun store robbery

A Notre Dame signee from the 2020 recruiting class was arrested and charged in connection with the theft of guns and a vehicle in Danville, Kentucky.

Landen Bartleson, a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 29 cornerback in the country, has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more.

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, police said the intruders smashed a window at the On Target gun shop and took "multiple weapons" from inside. The gun store theft was discovered Friday morning, and in the course of the investigation they linked it to the theft of a car from Centre College campus on the same night. All of the weapons and the vehicle have been recovered following the arrests.

For Bartleson, the arrest calls into question his status with the football program. At this time, the school has not yet decided to take any action.

"We have just learned of the situation and are not commenting further until we gather more information," Paul Browne, Notre Dame vice president for public affairs communications, said in a statement.

Bartleson signed with Notre Dame during the early signing period in December with plans to enroll at the school in June. He has been a fixture of the Kentucky high school football scene, helping lead Boyle County to a state championship in 2017 and a runner-up finish in the state championship game in 2019. At the time of his commitment and signing, Bartleson chose the Irish over Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and Colorado, among others.