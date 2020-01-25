Notre Dame signee Landen Bartleson released from letter of intent amid robbery charges

A Notre Dame signee from the 2020 recruiting class is "will no longer be welcomed as a member of the football program" after being arrested and charged in connection with the theft of guns and a vehicle in Danville, Kentucky.

Landen Bartleson, a three-star prospect ranked as the No. 29 cornerback in the country, has been charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more. Notre Dame's initial response to the news was to wait for the conclusion of the fact-gathering process, but coach Brian Kelly announced on Saturday that Bartleson would no longer be welcome to join the Irish.

"After reviewing all of the facts available to us and speaking with the Bartleson family, we informed them that Landen will no longer be welcomed as a member of our football program," Kelly said in a school-issued release. "This incident is very much out of character for the man we have come to know and we wish Landen and his family well."

According to the Lexington Herald Leader, police said the intruders smashed a window at the On Target gun shop and took "multiple weapons" from inside. The gun store theft was discovered Friday morning, and in the course of the investigation, they linked it to the theft of a car from Centre College campus on the same night. All of the weapons and the vehicle have been recovered following the arrests.

Bartleson signed with Notre Dame during the early signing period in December, and was planning to enroll at the school in June. He has been a fixture of the Kentucky high school football scene, helping lead Boyle County to a state championship in 2017 and a runner-up finish in the state championship game in 2019. At the time of his commitment and signing, Bartleson chose the Irish over Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan and Colorado, among others.