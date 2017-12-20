Notre Dame suspends two players indefinitely, ruling them out for Citrus Bowl
WR Kevin Stepherson and RB C.J. Holmes will likely miss the Citrus Bowl
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly announced Wednesday that WR Kevin Stepherson and RB C.J. Holmes "have each been suspended indefinitely from all football-related activities." The suspension likely includes Notre Dame's game against No. 17 LSU in the Citrus Bowl.
As for the reason behind the suspension, Kelly didn't get into specifics, but a report from WNDU claims that both players were arrested last week for shoplifting. Stepherson allegedly stole a pair of sweatpants from a department store, while Holmes allegedly stole a jacket.
The WNDU report also states that Stepherson is already on probation following an arrest in August 2016. Stepherson was suspended for the first four games of the 2017 season, but Notre Dame never acknowledged the reason behind his suspension.
Stepherson was productive in the eight games he did play this season, finishing with 19 catches for 359 yards and a team-high five touchdowns. Holmes appeared in eight games for the Irish this season, carrying the ball eight times for 32 yards.
