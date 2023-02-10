Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is the top candidate for the same job at Notre Dame, according to ESPN. Ludwig, 58, is a well-traveled college assistant who spent the past four seasons guiding the Utes' offense amid one of the best eras of program history. He would replace Tommy Rees, who left Notre Dame last week to become Alabama's offensive coordinator.

Ludwig's unit at Utah ranked No. 17 in total offense during the 2022 season as the Utes won the Pac-12 Championship for a second consecutive season. Running the football has been the Utes' calling card during his tenure on staff, but Ludwig has also shown some quarterback development chops by molding Cam Rising into one of the Pac-12's best. Developing a quarterback will be among the most critical tasks for the Fighting Irish's new coordinator as the program looks to build on a 9-4 record from coach Marcus Freeman's debut campaign.

Because Freeman's background is on the defensive side of the ball, Notre Dame's new offensive coordinator should have autonomy to run the offense as he sees fit. Freeman also interviewed Kansas State offensive coordinator Collin Klein for the position, but Klein is remaining with the Wildcats after helping guide the program to the 2022 Big 12 championship.

Prior to arriving at Utah, Ludwig spent four seasons as Vanderbilt's offensive coordinator under Derek Mason. He's also been the OC at Fresno State, Oregon, Cal, San Diego State and Wisconsin, and worked an earlier stint in the same role for the Utes.