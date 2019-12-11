Notre Dame to part ways with offensive coordinator Chip Long after three seasons, per reports

In a move that was first reported by Football Scoop and has since been confirmed by multiple outlets including Irish Illustrated, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Chip Long will not return to the team in the 2020 season, nor will long be serving as the offensive coordinator for the Camping World Bowl against Iowa State. The Notre Dame offense averaged 37.1 points per game during the 2019 regular season, the most it has ever scored on a per game basis during the Brian Kelly Era. That's one reason why it should come as a surprise that the Irish will be making a change at offensive coordinator.

Long has been Notre Dame's offensive coordinator for the past three seasons, coming in as the Broyles Award (given to the top assistant in the country) runner-up in 2018. In 2017, Long's first season, the Irish scored 34.2 points per game. That number dropped to 31.4 in 2018 before climbing to 37.1 in 2019. Long arrived in South Bend after spending a year at Memphis as the offensive coordinator under Mike Norvell. Prior to that, he had been on the same offensive staff at Arizona State as Norvell and was one of Norvell's first hires at Memphis. If you're wondering about a possible reunion between the two coaches at Florida State, Norvell has already hired Kenny Dillingham from Auburn to be his offensive coordinator.

As for where Notre Dame turns from here, Irish Illustrated reports the replacement will likely be somebody already on staff.

Notre Dame is expected to hire a replacement from within, most likely current quarterbacks coach Tom Rees. Running backs coach Lance Taylor also could interview for the job. Neither Rees nor Taylor has previous offensive coordinator experience.

Rees, of course, is a former Notre Dame quarterback who played under Brian Kelly. He began his coaching career as a grad assistant at Northwestern in 2015 before spending a year as an analyst with the San Diego Chargers. He then became the QB coach at Notre Dame and has held that position for the last three seasons.