Notre Dame finalized a 10-year contract extension with Under Armour on Friday that keeps one of college football's premier brands off the free agent market. The deal between Notre Dame and UA is worth $10 million annually, according to Yahoo Sports. Notre Dame's deal with UA was set to expire next summer.

"10 more years of partnering with the Fighting Irish and supporting student-athletes both on AND off the field," Under Armour wrote on social media.

Notre Dame hit the open market this past spring after the exclusive negotiating window with Under Armour expired. Under Armour was able to win a bidding war between two of the top apparel brands, Adidas and Nike. Notre Dame and UA partnered in 2014 and signed a 10-year contract at the time worth $90 million.

Before Notre Dame signed with UA in 2014, they were previously represented by Adidas. Notre Dame's athletic department previously had a 10-year contract with Adidas that expired in 2014 and paved the way for the school to look elsewhere.

In recent years, UA has cancelled deals with UCLA, Cal and Hawaii. Boston College and Cincinnati ended its partnership with Under Armour by signing with New Balance and Adidas, respectively.