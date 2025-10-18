The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-2) are set to host the No. 20 USC Trojans (5-1) on Saturday in one of college football's most bitter rivalries. The Irish dropped their first two games of the season, but have won four straight since. Notre Dame notched a 36-7 blowout win over N.C. State in its last outing. The Trojans' lone loss came on the road against Illinois on Sept. 27. USC was dominant in its most recent game, blowing out Michigan 31-13 on Oct. 11. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 52-37-5. Both teams are 3-3 against the spread this season.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Irish are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. USC odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 60.5. Before making any USC vs. Notre Dame picks, make sure you check out what SportsLine college football expert Jimmie Kaylor has to say.

Kaylor is an NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. He has his finger on the pulse of the college football landscape and has been cashing in big for the last two years.

Kaylor has destroyed the sportsbooks in college football the last two seasons, posting a 252-179-7 record since Week 1 of the 2023 season. His 2024 college football futures picks included Travis Hunter winning the Heisman at 40-1 odds, bringing his net profit up to a whopping 96.95 units ($9,695.50 for a $100 bettor) since joining SportsLine as an expert in 2023. All of his picks have been featured on his SportsLine expert page or in his weekly bylined articles. Anyone who followed his picks could be way up.

Now, Kaylor has zeroed in on USC vs. Notre Dame and just locked in his picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several college football odds and college football betting lines for Notre Dame vs. USC:

Notre Dame vs. USC spread Notre Dame -9.5 Notre Dame vs. USC over/under 60.5 points Notre Dame vs. USC money line Notre Dame -348, USC +277 Notre Dame vs. USC picks See picks at SportsLine Notre Dame vs. USC streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why USC can cover

The Trojans, led by fourth-year head coach Lincoln Riley, are in their second season in the Big Ten and looking to establish their standing as one of the conference's top programs. USC has firing on all cylinders offensively, averaging 45.5 points per game through six contests while holding opponents to just 21.3 points per game. Quarterback Jayden Maiava has been the catalyst, completing 123 of 171 passes (71.9%) for 1,852 yards, 13 touchdowns, and only two interceptions, good for a 185.6 passer rating. He's also added 50 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground, showcasing his dual-threat ability.

The Trojans' rushing attack, led by Waymond Jordan, has piled up 1,359 yards on 213 attempts -- an average of 6.4 yards per carry -- with 19 rushing touchdowns. Makai Lemon headlines the receiving corps with 44 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns. Defensively, USC continues to emphasize pressure off the edge (20 team sacks) and opportunistic playmaking (eight team interceptions). See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Notre Dame can cover

The 2025 Irish are being defined by a run-centric attack and resilient defense early in the season. Freshman quarterback C.J. Carr has been efficient through limited opportunities, while running back Jeremiyah Love has emerged as a workhorse -- rushing for 86 yards and two scores on 18 carries in Notre Dame's win over N.C. State. For the season, Love has rushed for 530 yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries, and caught 14 passes for 160 yards and three scores.

Defensively, Notre Dame has been dominant in its last three games, allowing 27 combined points to Arkansas, Boise State, and NC State. Key players like cornerback Leonard Moore, who earned preseason All-America honors, help anchor a secondary that many consider to be among the premier units in the country. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Notre Dame vs. USC picks

Who covers in USC vs. Notre Dame, and what critical x-factor do you need to know about? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the USC vs. Notre Dame spread you need to jump, all from the expert who returned $9,695 to $100 players since the start of the 2023 season, and find out.