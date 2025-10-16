No. 20 USC travels to South Bend, Indiana, on Saturday for a marquee rivalry matchup against No. 13 Notre Dame -- the 96th all-time meeting between the programs. The pair have faced off every season since 1926, with the only interruptions coming during World War II (1943–45) and the COVID-19 season in 2020.

USC enters off a statement win over Michigan, a 31-13 result that vaulted Lincoln Riley's team back into the AP Top 25. It was the Trojans' largest victory over a ranked opponent since a win against Stanford in 2023.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has rebounded from an 0-2 start with four straight wins. The Fighting Irish are coming off a 36-7 rout of NC State behind another strong performance from quarterback C.J. Carr, who went 19 of 31 for 342 yards and two touchdowns.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. USC live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 18 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Notre Dame Stadium -- South Bend, Indiana

TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Notre Dame vs. USC: Need to know

USC is thin at running back: In last week's win over Michigan, USC lost top running backs Waymond Jordan and Eli Sanders to injuries that will sideline them this weekend and beyond. In their absence, walk-on King Miller will start after rushing for 158 yards on 18 carries against the Wolverines, showing off his burst with multiple long runs. His backup could be Bryan Jackson, who was initially ruled out against Michigan but returned late after the injuries to Jordan and Sanders.

Notre Dame's defense has been a takeover machine: During the Fighting Irish's four-game win streak, their defense has been dominant. Notre Dame has forced 11 takeaways in that span, tied for the most among FBS teams. That unit now faces a major test against a USC offense that leads the nation in yards per play (8.3) and ranks second in passing yards (325.8 per game).

USC can end a dreadful road streak against ranked teams: Entering last weekend, Lincoln Riley was just 4-11 against ranked opponents during his USC tenure. The Trojans will have a chance to snap another streak on Saturday -- 10 straight road losses to ranked teams outside California. Under Riley, USC is 0-5 in those games. The program's last road win over a ranked opponent came in 2016 against Washington.

Notre Dame vs. USC prediction, pick

This game has huge College Football Playoff implications. A win by Notre Dame keeps them in the hunt, while a loss could be the start of an even further uphill climb to get back in the CFP. As for USC, a win on the road over Notre Dame, following its victory over Michigan the week before, would be huge for its résumé. Despite a depleted running back room, USC should be able to do enough offensively to keep this game close. Give me the Trojans with the points. PICK: USC +8.5

