The No. 22 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on their second SEC foe in three weeks when they visit the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday. The Irish (1-2) fell to Texas A&M two weeks ago before bouncing back with a 56-30 victory over Purdue last Saturday. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks (2-2) are hoping to end a two-game skid as the Hogs lost to Memphis, 32-31, last week after leading by 18 points. This will be the first-ever meeting between these two programs.

Kickoff is at noon ET from Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. The Fighting Irish are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Arkansas odds, after originally opening as 12.5-point favorites. The over/under for total points scored is 64.5. Before making any Arkansas vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a betting profit of well over $2,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college spread football picks, and is a profitable 35-22 combined on money-line and over/under college football picks since the beginning of 2024. Anybody following its college football betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Arkansas vs. Notre Dame. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Notre Dame vs. Arkansas:

Arkansas vs. Notre Dame spread Notre Dame -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Arkansas vs. Notre Dame over/under 64.5 points Arkansas vs. Notre Dame money line Notre Dame -183, Arkansas +153 Arkansas vs. Notre Dame picks See picks at SportsLine Arkansas vs. Notre Dame streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Notre Dame can cover

Since its shocking early season loss to Northern Illinois in 2024, the Irish are perfect against unranked foes. Notre Dame is undefeated over its last eight versus unranked teams and is also 7-1 against the spread (ATS) over this stretch. That includes six straight covers, while Arkansas has been one of the worst teams versus the line at home. The Hogs are 1-9 ATS in home games versus FBS teams since 2023, with an average cover margin of -14.7 points.

The Irish offense was hitting on all cylinders last week, led by RB Jadarian Price. He had 216 all-purpose yards and four scores as he became the ninth FBS player since 2000 with three rushing touchdowns and a kick return touchdown in a single game. Fellow running back, Jeremiyah Love, rushed for 157 yards and two scores, while QB CJ Carr had as many touchdown passes (two) as incompletions as he went 10 for 12 for 223 yards. This all came versus a Purdue defense which had allowed just 16.7 points over its first three games, while Arkansas is giving up a touchdown more per game at 23.5 points. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why Arkansas can cover

The Razorbacks rank 15th in FBS with 43.5 points per game, as QB Taylen Green is looking like an early frontrunner for SEC Player of the Year. He leads the conference with 12 touchdown passes while also topping the SEC with 8.2 yards per carry. With his proficiency both with his arm and his legs, Green tops all of college football in total offense (1,551 yards) and ranks second in total TDs responsible for (14).

Notre Dame also has several deficiencies that the Hogs can exploit, starting with the Irish allowing the fifth-most passing yards per game in the nation. The 98 points Marcus Freeman's squad has allowed through three games is the most by the program in 18 years, and it was just two weeks ago that Notre Dame, at home, was upset by an SEC team. Arkansas has the ability to make a team one-dimensional as it has held three of four opponents under 200 total passing yards, and the Razorbacks have as many defensive interceptions (four) as touchdown passes allowed. See which team to back at SportsLine.

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $300 in bonus bets instantly at FanDuel if your $5 bet wins.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Arkansas picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Arkansas vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and is going Under on the total, projecting 59 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Arkansas, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Arkansas vs. Notre Dame spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.