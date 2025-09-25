No. 22 Notre Dame travels to Arkansas for Saturday afternoon's game in what represents a crucial matchup for both teams. The Fighting Irish are trying to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive after a rough start to the year while the Razorbacks are trying to reverse their fortunes under coach Sam Pittman.

This will be the first meeting all-time between Arkansas and Notre Dame. They were supposed to play the first game of this home-and-home in 2020, but that game was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rescheduled for 2028 in South Bend, Indiana.

Notre Dame entered the year ranked No. 6 in the AP Top 25 but dropped its first game of the season to Miami by three points. The Fighting Irish then fell to 0-2 in a 41-40 home loss to Texas A&M. Marcus Freeman's squad got its first win in Week 4 against in-state rival Purdue.

Arkansas' season has taken a different trajectory. The Razorbacks started 2-0 by beating up on lesser competition but have lost two consecutive games against No. 13 Ole Miss and Memphis by a combined seven points. This is Arkansas' last chance to get a nonconference win -- a very impressive one -- before the rigors of SEC play begin.

Notre Dame vs. Arkansas: Need to know

Big game for Notre Dame: Less than a year removed from its appearance in the College Football Playoff National Championship, Notre Dame's postseason hopes are already on unsteady ground. The Fighting Irish's early schedule shaped up well to make a nice impression, but their 0-2 start had the opposite effect. The margin for error from here on out is perilously thin. Notre Dame can hardly afford another loss if it hopes to return to the College Football Playoff, especially since it does not get the benefit of a conference championship game at the end of the year. A road win against an SEC team -- even against one with its back against the wall -- would still resonate and show that the Irish are ready to walk the path once more.

Sam Pittman on thin ice?: It has felt like Pittman has had a tenuous grasp on Arkansas' coaching job for a while. He entered the 2025 season on the hot seat and has done himself no favors thus far. Arkansas is 7-19 in its last 26 one-score games. Its 19 losses in one-score games are more than any other SEC school since 2020. The Razorbacks also have six losses since 2023 when scoring 30-plus points, tied for the most among FBS programs. Those are not promising signs for a coach in the midst of his sixth year with a program, especially when considering that Arkansas has steadily regressed since its 9-4 effort in 2021. A win against Notre Dame would quiet the buzz, but Pittman still has plenty to prove.

Battle of the backs: If there's one thing that Notre Dame and Arkansas have in common, it's that they're going to run the dang ball. The Fighting Irish are led by one of the top running backs in the nation in Jeremiyah Love, who has 284 yards on 5.5 yards per carry through three games. When he's out of the game, Notre Dame can turn to Jadarian Price, a highly capable No. 2 option who actually leads the Irish with five touchdowns rushing. Arkansas' best rusher might just be quarterback Taylen Green. He's got blazing-fast speed for a signal caller and his long strides help him pick up momentum down the field. He actually ranks third in the SEC with 360 yards rushing and his 8.2 yards per rush are the best among SEC players with at least 40 carries on the year. Beside Green, Arkansas does have a capable one-two punch with Mike Washington Jr. and Braylen Russell.

Where to watch Notre Dame vs. Arkansas live

Date: Saturday, Sept. 27 | Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Razorback Stadium -- Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Notre Dame vs. Arkansas prediction, picks

Expect a lot of points to be scored in this one. Notre Dame's defense has plummeted off a cliff in its first season under new coordinator Chris Ash, while all of Arkansas' games against equivalent competition have been boat races thus far. The Fighting Irish and their opponents have exceeded 80 points in each of their last two games. Arkansas hasn't put fewer than 30 on the board all year long. The over seems like an easy call here. Pick: Over 64.5 (-110)

