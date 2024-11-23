The expanded College Football Playoff has served to enhance the drama during the regular season, with just about every matchup between ranked opponents having some bearing on the CFP picture. On Saturday, No. 6 Notre Dame will battle No. 19 Army for a contest that few could have imagined would have CFP implications for both sides before the season. The Fighting Irish are 9-1 on the season and haven't been seriously challenged in nearly two months, while Army (9-0) is one of only three remaining unbeaten teams in Division I.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in New York City. After opening at -11.5, the Fighting Irish are now favored by 14 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Army odds and the over/under is 45 points.

Notre Dame vs. Army spread: Notre Dame -14

Notre Dame vs. Army over/under: 45.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Army money line: Notre Dame -671, Army +479

Notre Dame vs. Army streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish began their season with an impressive win on the road over Texas A&M but then followed it up with a puzzling loss at home to Northern Illinois. However, the Fighting Irish have won eight games since by an average margin of victory of 32.3 points per game and Louisville is the only team that has managed to stay within a possession of Notre Dame (31-24).

Riley Leonard threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns last week in a 35-14 win over Virginia while Jeremiyah Love rushed for 137 yards and two scores. The Fighting Irish rushing attack is averaging 216.7 yards per game and has been a perfect compliment to a dominant Notre Dame defense that is only allowed 277.6 yards and 11.3 points per game.

Why Army can cover

Jeff Monken's squad has also been excellent defensively, allowing only 273.9 yards per game and ranking second in the nation in scoring defense (10.3 ppg). The Black Knights have limited eight of their nine opponents to 14 points or less and haven't given up more than 369 yards of total offense in a game all season.

Meanwhile, quarterback Bryson Daily leads Army's option offense, which averages 334.9 rushing yards per game. Daily has rushed for 1,062 yards and 21 touchdowns while adding 644 yards and seven touchdowns through the air with only one interception. He's rushed for at least 100 yards and two touchdowns in his last six games.

