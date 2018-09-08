Notre Dame vs. Ball State Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAAF game

On Saturday Notre Dame take on Ball St. at 3:30 PM. The match looks promising for Notre Dame, who are favored by a full 34.5 points.

Notre Dame took care of business in their home opener. They came out on top against Michigan with a 24-17. The team accrued the bulk of their points in the first half (21) and coasted on those for the win.

Meanwhile, Ball St. simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat Central Conn. St. 42-6.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Ball St. and Notre Dame clash.