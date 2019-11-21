Notre Dame vs. Boston College: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

Who's Playing

No. 16 Notre Dame (home) vs. Boston College (away)

Current Records: Notre Dame 8-2; Boston College 5-5

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Boston College Eagles can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Saturday. They will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 2:30 p.m. ET at Notre Dame Stadium after a week off. The Eagles will be seeking to avenge the 49-20 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 16 of 2017.

BC came within a touchdown against the Florida State Seminoles two weeks ago, but they wound up with a 38-31 loss. BC got a solid performance out of QB Dennis Grosel, who passed for 227 yards and two TDs on 29 attempts; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame made easy work of the Navy Midshipmen last week and carried off a 52-20 win. QB Ian Book had a stellar game for Notre Dame as he passed for 284 yards and five TDs on 20 attempts. Book's 70-yard touchdown toss to WR Braden Lenzy in the second quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the afternoon.

Notre Dame's win lifted them to 8-2 while Boston College's defeat dropped them down to 5-5. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Notre Dame rank fifth in the league when it comes to passing yards allowed per game, with only 162.5 on average. Less enviably, the Eagles are stumbling into the contest with the third most yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 486.9 on average. So the BC squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Eagles.

Over/Under: 64

Series History

Notre Dame have won both of the games they've played against Boston College in the last five years.