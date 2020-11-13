The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Boston College Eagles in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday. The Fighting Irish (7-0) are coming off a double-overtime 47-40 win over top-ranked Clemson a week ago. The Eagles (5-3), meanwhile, are coming off a 16-13 win at Syracuse. In that game, Boston College held the Orange to just 240 yards of total offense.

Kickoff from Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 16-9, including a 6-4 mark in games at Chestnut Hill. The Fighting Irish are 13.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 50. Before making any Boston College vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,900 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It is a sizzling 37-20 on top-rated picks through 10 weeks of the 2020 college football season, returning over $900 in profit already. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Boston College. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Boston College vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Boston College spread: Notre Dame -13.5

Notre Dame vs. Boston College over-under: 50 points

Notre Dame vs. Boston College money line: Notre Dame -550, Boston College +400

ND: Is averaging 41 points per game over the past three weeks

BC: Linebackers Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie have combined to make 150 tackles this season

Latest Odds: Fighting Irish -13.5 Bet Now

Why Notre Dame can cover



The Fighting Irish are led by senior quarterback Ian Book, who continues to carve up opposing secondaries. He has completed 114 of 189 passes for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns. He has only been intercepted one time and has a rating of 141.5. Book is also Notre Dame's second-leading rusher with 65 carries for 279 yards and five TDs. Against Clemson, he came up big when the Irish needed it most and completed 22 of 39 passes for 310 yards and one score. He also rushed 14 times for 67 yards.

Sophomore Kyren Williams is also a huge part of the Irish's offensive success. He leads the team with 740 yards rushing on 128 attempts and 10 touchdowns. Against Clemson, he carried 23 times for 140 yards with three touchdowns. It was his fourth game rushing for 100 or more yards.

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles are limiting opponents to 24.6 points per game, 38th-best in the nation. A big reason for that is linebacker Max Richardson, who has racked up 79 tackles, including 43 solo, with 3.5 sacks. The senior has had back-to-back games with double-digit tackles, making 10 stops, including nine solo, at Syracuse and making 11 tackles at Clemson. He also registered a pair of sacks against the Orange.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec continues to flourish in the offense and has completed 172 of 277 attempts for 2,083 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has thrown just four picks and has a rating of 140.2. Jurkovec has also rushed for three scores. In the win at Syracuse, he completed 20 of 29 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown. He has passed for more than 300 yards in four games this season.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Book will be held under 250 yards passing, while Boston College's ground attack will be limited to just over 100 yards. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Boston College vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Notre Dame vs. Boston College spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up almost $3,900 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.