Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds, line: 2019 college football picks, predictions from expert who's 12-4

The surging Notre Dame Fighting Irish seek their fourth straight victory when they host the stubborn Boston College Eagles on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium. With two losses, the Irish (8-2) are all but eliminated from the College Football Playoff picture since they currently sit at No. 16 in the rankings. But a New Year's Day bowl invitation, possibly to the Cotton Bowl or Orange Bowl, remains a realistic goal. The Eagles (5-5, 3-4) have three ACC losses by seven or fewer points. They need a win either Saturday or in their regular-season finale at Pittsburgh in order to receive a bowl bid. The Irish are 19-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 64 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds. Before making your Boston College vs. Notre Dame picks, listen to what SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel has to say.

A Reno-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is in the midst of another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on more than 60 percent of his spread selections. What's more, he has had a sharp eye for the projections of these programs, posting a record of 12-4 on against the spread picks involving the Eagles or Irish over the past two seasons.

Just last week, Nagel told SportsLine members that Notre Dame (-7.5) would have too much firepower for a Navy club that arrived in South Bend riding a five-game win streak. The Irish wasted no time in asserting their dominance and rolled to a 52-20 victory. Nagel's followers picked up an easy victory and anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Boston College vs. Notre Dame from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick that he's only sharing over at SportsLine. See it now. Here are several college football betting lines for Boston College vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Boston College spread: Notre Dame -19

Notre Dame vs. Boston College over-under: 64 points

Notre Dame vs. Boston College money line: Notre Dame -1,250, Boston College +750

ND: The Fighting Irish are 6-2 against the spread in their past eight home games.

BC: The Eagles are 4-0 ATS following a straight-up loss.

Nagel knows the Irish must carry the same focus and intensity they had against Navy in order to take down their fifth ACC opponent of the season. Three weeks ago, they needed a last-minute touchdown to escape with a 21-20 home win against Virginia Tech. But the Irish have seen their offense hit top gear the past two weeks while outscoring Duke and Navy by a 90-27 margin.

Still, the high-powered Irish are far from assured of covering the Notre Dame vs. Boston college spread against a resilient BC club that has been erratic but is just a few plays away from a standout season.

The Eagles squandered an 11-point lead against Florida State, and losses to Louisville and Wake Forest by five combined points could come back to haunt them if they come up short of a bowl bid. Their normally sturdy defense has taken a step back this year, but a rejuvenated offense has scored 89 combined points in their last two games.

A powerful rushing attack is anchored by AJ Dillon, who is one of the country's top backs. He has rushed for 1,451 yards (third nationally) and 13 touchdowns. David Bailey adds backfield punch with 765 yards and seven scores.

Nagel has broken down this matchup and identified the critical factor that has him all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Boston College vs. Notre Dame? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boston College vs. Notre Dame spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit 75 percent of his spread picks on these teams.

