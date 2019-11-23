Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds, line: 2019 college football picks, top predictions from expert who's 12-4

The rivalry between Boston College and Notre Dame has been marked by both clubs maintaining long streaks of dominance. The Fighting Irish hope to extend their run of success Saturday when the programs meet again at Notre Dame Stadium. Kickoff in the nationally-televised contest is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Irish (8-2) have won six consecutive meetings, including a 49-20 victory in their 2017 contest. Another win would put them on track for a New Year's Day bowl bid. The Eagles (5-5, 3-4) won six straight from 2001 to 2008, a run that included numerous memorable finishes. They would become bowl-eligible should they pull the upset Saturday and perhaps start a new streak of their own. The Irish are 20.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 65.5 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks, be sure to see the college football predictions from SportsLine senior analyst Josh Nagel.

A Nevada-based handicapper with more than 20 years of experience in the sports wagering industry, Nagel specializes in collegiate athletics and was SportsLine's top college football analyst last year. He is in the midst of another strong season for SportsLine members, hitting on more than 60 percent of his spread selections. What's more, he has had a sharp eye for the projections of these programs, posting a record of 12-4 on against the spread picks involving the Eagles or Irish over the past two seasons.

Just last week, Notre Dame (-7.5) had too much firepower for a Navy club that arrived in South Bend riding a five-game win streak. The Irish wasted no time in asserting their dominance and rolled to a 52-20 victory.

Now, Nagel has zeroed in on Boston College vs. Notre Dame from every angle and released another confident against the spread pick that he's only sharing over at SportsLine. See it now. Here are several college football betting lines and trends for Boston College vs. Notre Dame:

Notre Dame vs. Boston College spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Notre Dame vs. Boston College over-under: 65.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Boston College money line: Notre Dame -1,416, Boston College +809

ND: The Fighting Irish are 6-2 against the spread in their past eight home games.

BC: The Eagles are 4-0 ATS following a straight-up loss.

The Irish must carry the same focus and intensity they had against Navy in order to take down their fifth ACC opponent of the season. Three weeks ago, they needed a last-minute touchdown to escape with a 21-20 home win against Virginia Tech. But the Irish have seen their offense hit top gear the past two weeks while outscoring Duke and Navy by a 90-27 margin.

Still, the high-powered Irish are far from assured of covering the Notre Dame vs. Boston college spread against a resilient BC club that has been erratic but is just a few plays away from a standout season.

Recent Boston College clubs have remained competitive because of a stingy defense that was annually among the top units in the ACC. Scoring had been an issue under coach Steve Addazio, but the Eagles have flipped the script this season. They have the second-ranked offense in the ACC behind Clemson, averaging 33.8 points per contest. Their rushing attack leads the conference with 282.2 yards per game.

Although dual-threat starting quarterback Anthony Brown was lost for the season with a leg injury suffered against Louisville, Boston College has still received solid production at the position. Sophomore backup Dennis Grosel has thrown for 710 yards with eight touchdowns against two interceptions. He went 20-for-29 for 227 yards with two touchdowns and one pick in the loss to Florida State. He added 30 rushing yards and another score.

The total is expected to go under.

Who wins Boston College vs. Notre Dame? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boston College vs. Notre Dame spread you should jump on Saturday, all from the seasoned expert who has hit 75 percent of his spread picks on these teams.

