The second-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to win their 14th consecutive game dating back to last season when they take on the host Boston College Eagles in a key Atlantic Coast Conference game at Chestnut Hill, Mass. Notre Dame (7-0) sits atop the conference standings at 6-0 and is 2-0 on the road this year. Boston College (5-3) is tied for seventh in the conference with North Carolina State at 4-3, and is 3-1 at home in 2020. The Irish have won seven straight in the series.

The game from Alumni Stadium is slated to start at 3:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is ranked fifth in the nation in rushing defense, allowing 85.1 yards per game, while Boston College is 53rd, allowing 143.8. The Fighting Irish are favored by 11.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds from William Hill Sportsbook, down two points from the opening line, while the over-under for total points scored is 51.5. Before making any Boston College vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College spread: Notre Dame -11.5

Notre Dame vs. Boston College over-under: 51.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Boston College money line: Notre Dame -450, Boston College +350

ND: Is averaging 41 points per game over the past three weeks

BC: Linebackers Max Richardson and Isaiah McDuffie have combined to make 150 tackles this season

Why Notre Dame can cover



Defensively, the Fighting Irish have bottled up their opponents for much of the year and are led by sophomore Kyle Hamilton, who leads the team with 36 tackles, including 32 solo, with four pass breakups. Against Clemson, he tied a season high with eight solo stops and one pass breakup. In his two-year career, he has made 77 tackles, including 59 solo, with 10 pass breakups and four interceptions, returning one for a score. As a freshman, he played in all 13 games, making a start against USC. He was one of just four freshmen in FBS to record four or more interceptions.

Also leading the defense is senior linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who has been a disruptive force with 34 tackles, including 23 solo, with 1.5 sacks for 11 yards. He also has an interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown. In the win over Clemson, he registered nine stops, including seven solo, with one-half sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. In two seasons with the Irish, he has 113 tackles, including 75 solo, with four pass breakups, 10 sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception.

Why Boston College can cover

The Eagles are limiting opponents to 24.6 points per game, 38th-best in the nation. A big reason for that is linebacker Max Richardson, who has racked up 79 tackles, including 43 solo, with 3.5 sacks. The senior has had back-to-back games with double-digit tackles, making 10 stops, including nine solo, at Syracuse and making 11 tackles at Clemson. He also registered a pair of sacks against the Orange.

Offensively, sophomore quarterback Phil Jurkovec continues to flourish in the offense and has completed 172 of 277 attempts for 2,083 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has thrown just four picks and has a rating of 140.2. Jurkovec has also rushed for three scores. In the win at Syracuse, he completed 20 of 29 passes for 208 yards and one touchdown. He has passed for more than 300 yards in four games this season.

