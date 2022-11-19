The No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will try to win their ninth straight game in their rivalry with the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame has won four straight games this season, but it barely snuck past Navy in a 35-32 final last week. Boston College is coming off a huge upset win at then-No. 16 NC State as an 18-point underdog.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are currently listed as 21-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 42.5. Before making any Boston College vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

Notre Dame vs. Boston College spread: Notre Dame -21

Notre Dame vs. Boston College over/under: 42.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Boston College money line: Notre Dame -1700, Boston College +950

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame got off to a slow and disappointing start under first-year head coach Marcus Freeman, but the Fighting Irish have bounced back with a four-game winning streak. Their offense has been fantastic during the recent stretch, scoring at least 35 points in all four games. Quarterback Drew Pyne accounted for five total touchdowns against Navy last week-he has completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,547 yards and 18 touchdowns this season.

The Fighting Irish have won eight straight games in this rivalry, scoring at least 40 points in each of the last three matchups, winning those games by two-plus touchdowns. Boston College is coming off its first win over a ranked team in eight years, and it is unlikely that the Eagles add another one on Saturday. They have only covered the spread three times in their last 12 games, including just once in their last five road games.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College has not given up on its season, despite losing five games in a six-game stretch from the end of September to the beginning of November. The Eagles snapped their four-game losing streak with a 21-20 win at then-No. 16 NC State last week. They were 18-point underdogs in that matchup, but quarterback Emmett Morehead completed a touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining to give his team the win.

Morehead was making just his second career start, so he has some confidence and momentum heading into this game. It was Boston College's first win over a top 25 team in eight years. Morehead completed 29 of 48 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns, providing the Eagles with a spark that they desperately needed.

