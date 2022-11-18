The No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will try to extend their four-game winning streak when they face the Boston College Eagles on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame has knocked off a pair of ranked opponents during that stretch, including a blowout win over then-No. 4 Clemson two weeks ago. Boston College snapped a four-game losing streak with a 21-20 win over then-No. 16 NC State last week. Boston College is 3-7 against the spread, while Notre Dame is 5-5 ATS in 2022

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are favored by 21 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Boston College odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 45. Before making any Boston College vs. Notre Dame picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Notre Dame vs. Boston College and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Notre Dame vs. Boston College:

Notre Dame vs. Boston College spread: Notre Dame -21

Notre Dame vs. Boston College over/under: 45 points

Notre Dame vs. Boston College money line: Notre Dame -2000, Boston College 1050

Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks: See picks here

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame lost its first two games of the season, but it has responded with wins in seven of its last eight games. The Fighting Irish have scored at least 35 points in every game during their four-game winning streak, including a 35-32 win against Navy last weekend. They have won eight straight games in their rivalry with Boston College, scoring at least 40 points in each of the past three meetings.

The Fighting Irish have also won by at least two touchdowns in the last three tilts between these teams. Quarterback Drew Pyne has completed 63.1% of his passes for 1,547 yards and 18 touchdowns, accounting for five total touchdowns against Navy. The Fighting Irish have covered the spread in 12 of their last 18 games, including each of their last seven conference games.

Why Boston College can cover

Boston College has not given up on its season, despite losing five games in a six-game stretch from the end of September to the beginning of November. The Eagles snapped their four-game losing streak with a 21-20 win at then-No. 16 NC State last week. They were 18-point underdogs in that matchup, but quarterback Emmett Morehead completed a touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining to give his team the win.

Morehead was making just his second career start, so he has some confidence and momentum heading into this game. It was Boston College's first win over a top 25 team in eight years. Morehead completed 29 of 48 passes for 330 yards and three touchdowns, providing the Eagles with a spark that they desperately needed.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Boston College picks

The model has simulated Boston College vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Notre Dame vs. Boston College? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Boston College vs. Notre Dame spread you need to jump on Saturday, all from the model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.