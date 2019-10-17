Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green football game
Who's Playing
No. 9 Notre Dame (home) vs. Bowling Green (away)
Current Records: Notre Dame 3-1-0; Bowling Green 1-3-0
What to Know
Notre Dame has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Bowling Green at Notre Dame Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Notre Dame has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Fighting Irish strolled past Virginia with points to spare last week, taking the contest 35-20. RB Tony Jones Jr had a stellar game for Notre Dame as he rushed for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Jones Jr didn't help his team much against Georgia two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Bowling Green has been struggling to pick up a win, with their matchup against Kent State making it three winless games in a row. Bowling Green was completely outmatched, falling 62-20 to Kent State. The Falcons were down by 41-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Notre Dame's victory lifted them to 3-1 while Bowling Green's loss dropped them down to 1-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: The Fighting Irish enter the game with only 3 passing touchdowns allowed, good for 11th best in the nation. Less enviably, the Falcons are 15th worst in the nation in rushing yards allowed per game, with 220.80 on average. So the Bowling Green squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: NBC
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $46.00
Odds
The Fighting Irish are a big 45.5-point favorite against the Falcons.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 45-point favorite.
Over/Under: 64
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.
Weather
The current forecast: sunny, with a temperature of 62 degrees.
Watch This Game Live
-
