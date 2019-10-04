Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from simulation on 52-34 roll

Ninth-ranked Notre Dame looks to keep rolling when it takes on Bowling Green on Saturday. The Fighting Irish (3-1) are perfect at home, with their lone blemish coming on the road against No. 3 Georgia in Week 3, while the Falcons (1-3) are 0-2 on the road and have given up at least 52 points in two of their losses. Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, and this will be the first meeting between the schools. The Fighting Irish are 45.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green odds, while the over-under is 61.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green picks of your own, consult the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that Notre Dame enters Saturday's contest riding a 13-game home winning streak, the third-longest run in school history, and has outscored its non-ranked opponents by a combined 101-31 margin. Junior running back Tony Jones Jr. has powered the Fighting Irish rushing attack with a pair of 100-yard performances, including a season-high 131 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns in last week's 35-20 win over No. 18 Virginia.

Defensively, Notre Dame has put the clamps on opposing offenses, limiting them to an average of 18 points per game, and has held opponents to 30 points or fewer in 18 consecutive games, equaling Washington for the FBS lead in that category. Last week against Virginia, the Fighting Irish recorded eight sacks and forced five turnovers, the most by a Notre Dame team since 2012.

But just because the Fighting Irish have dominated the opposition does not guarantee they will cover the Notre Dame vs. Bowling Green spread on Saturday.

That's because despite their three-game losing streak, Bowling Green has been able to establish its running game. In the Week 4 loss to Kent State, the Falcons rushed for 154 yards, marking the third time in four games the Falcons had surpassed 100 yards rushing. Senior Davon Jones and junior Andrew Clair led the way, with Clair carrying 14 times for 61 yards and one touchdown.

The Falcons also come into the game well-rested, having had a 14-day break, their longest in-season stretch since 2013. Defensively, Bowling Green is led by senior linebacker Brandon Perce. Against Kent State, Perce recorded a career-high 15 tackles, including four tackles for loss.

