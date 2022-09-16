The California Golden Bears (2-0) travel to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (0-2) on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Bears started the season off winning two straight games, including a 20-14 win over UNLV. Meanwhile, Notre Dame was upset by Marshall 26-21 in Week 2 and lost 21-10 to Ohio State in Week 1. Notre Dame is 4-0 all-time against Cal, but the two programs have not met since 1967. Both teams are 1-1 against the spread in 2022.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Fighting Irish as 11-point favorites in the California vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under for total points is 40.5.

Cal vs. Notre Dame spread: Fighting Irish -11

Cal vs. Notre Dame Over/Under: 40.5 points

Cal vs. Notre Dame money line: Fighting Irish -430, Golden Bears +328

CAL: Over is 4-1 in Golden Bears last five games in September

ND: Fighting Irish are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 games overall

Why Cal can cover

California owns a solid aerial attack that has played at a high level in 2022. They are averaging 273 passing yards per game with senior quarterback Jack Plummer under center. Plummer has looked comfortable running this Golden Bears' offense through two weeks. Junior receiver Jeremiah Hunter has been utilized as a go-to weapon thus far.

Hunter is leading the team with 11 catches for 157 yards and one score. The California native has reeled in five-plus catches for 70-plus yards in consecutive games to start the year. Freshman receiver J. Michael Sturdivant is a big-bodied weapon (6-foot-3) on the outside. Sturdivant owns the tools needed to make a positive impact. He's currently second on the team in catches (10) and receiving yards (104).

Why Notre Dame can cover

Junior tight end Michael Mayer is a nice offensive option for this unit. Mayer is a physical and willing blocker in the run game. The Kentucky native knows how to attack opposing linebackers and safeties in the passing game. Mayer is a smooth route runner with soft hands, leading the team in catches (13) and receiving yards (135).

Sophomore receiver Lorenzo Styles stretches the field for Notre Dame. Styles is blazing quick with good awareness to track down deep passes. The Ohio native snagged 24 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown during the 2021 season. He is looking to take a step forward this year and become a consistent playmaker. Styles is off to a good start, recording eight catches for 123 yards in two games.

