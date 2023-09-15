The No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will aim for their fourth straight blowout victory when they host the Central Michigan Chippewas on Saturday afternoon. Notre Dame has already posted a trio of wins by 20-plus points, including last week's 45-24 win over NC State. Central Michigan lost to Michigan State in a 31-7 final to open the season, but it bounced back with a 45-42 win over New Hampshire. This is the first meeting between these programs.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium. Notre Dame is favored by 34.5 points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan odds, while the over/under is set at 51.5 points.

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan spread: Notre Dame -34.5

Notre Dame vs. Central Michigan over/under: 51.5 points

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has proven it can take care of business against inferior opponents, covering the spread in its first three games of the season. The Fighting Irish have rolled to blowout wins over Navy, Tennessee State and NC State, with only one of those contests being a true home game. Veteran quarterback Sam Hartman is tied for the second-most passing touchdowns in the FBS this season (10) while throwing for the sixth-most yards (731).

Hartman has also avoided throwing a single interception, giving Notre Dame a chance to win its first four games for the third time in the last four seasons. The Fighting Irish have been excellent defensively as well, recording five interceptions, which is tied for the third most in the FBS. They have covered the spread in five of their last six games, while Central Michigan has only covered twice in its last 10 games.

Why Central Michigan can cover

Notre Dame has a massive game looming against No. 6 Ohio State next week, so it could get caught overlooking Central Michigan. The Chippewas are capable of scoring enough points to stay within the five-touchdown spread, as they scored 45 points in their win over New Hampshire last week. Freshman quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. has thrown for 280 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 142 more.

His top target has been sophomore wide receiver Chris Parker, who has five receptions for 142 yards and a touchdown. Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain has coached in games at Notre Dame on three occasions, giving him valuable experience heading into a raucous environment. This line has moved four points from the opener of 30.5, creating take-back line value on Central Michigan. See which team to pick here.

