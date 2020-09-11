The 10th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look for a successful debut as a temporary member of the ACC when they take on the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday. It is the first time in their 133-year history the Irish are a member of a conference for football due to the coronavirus. This will be the seventh meeting between the two schools. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 4-2, including a 38-7 win at Duke last season.

Kickoff from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., is set for 2:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame averaged 36.8 points per game a year ago, while Duke averaged 25.3. The Fighting Irish are 20-point favorites in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 54. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Duke picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It was a perfect 4-0 on top-rated picks in Week 1 of the 2020 college football season, including nailing Army (-3.5) with plenty of room to spare in its 42-0 blowout of MTSU. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Duke vs. Notre Dame. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college football odds from William Hill and trends for Notre Dame vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Notre Dame -20

Duke vs. Notre Dame over-under: 54 points

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Duke +7000, Notre Dame -1100

DU: The Blue Devils averaged 329.7 yards per game in 2019

ND: QB Ian Book has six 300-yard passing games in his career

Why Notre Dame can cover

The Fighting Irish will once again be led by senior quarterback Ian Book, the team's offensive player of the year in 2019. Book started all 13 games a year ago and completed 240 of 399 passes for 3,034 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also rushed 112 times for 546 yards and four scores. Book became the first Notre Dame quarterback to pass for at least 2,500 yards, rush for 500 and throw 30 touchdowns in a season.

Notre Dame will see a number of new faces at the wide receiver position, but the group will be talented and led by graduate transfer Ben Skowronek, who was a team captain at Northwestern a year ago. Skowronek played in three games for the Wildcats, gathering 12 catches for 141 yards before being lost for the season with an injury. Against Stanford, he caught five passes for 53 yards, the eighth time in his collegiate career he had five or more receptions. It was his ninth career game of 50 or more receiving yards.

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils have had success against Notre Dame in the past, posting a 38-35 win at Notre Dame Stadium in 2016, Duke's last appearance there. Senior running back Deon Jackson returns for the Blue Devils after leading them in rushing yards (641) on 172 carries and six touchdowns a year ago. He also had 21 receptions for 192 yards and two scores. In 37 career games, Jackson has rushed 365 times for 1,585 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has 51 receptions for 449 yards and four scores.

Also back will be junior running back Mataeo Durant, Duke's third-leading rusher from a year ago. Durant played in all 12 games and rushed for 461 yards on 97 carries and scored one touchdown. He recorded a season-best 74 yards rushing against Georgia Tech on Oct. 12. In 21 career games, he has rushed for 504 yards on 115 carries and played 489 career snaps.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Duke picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under on the total. In fact, it says Duke quarterback Chase Brice will be limited to 141 yards passing, while no Notre Dame rusher will gain over 40 yards on the ground. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Notre Dame? And which side of the spread hits well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Notre Dame vs. Duke spread to jump on Saturday, all from the advanced model that is up over $3,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks, and find out.