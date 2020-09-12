The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to continue their home dominance when they open their season on Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils. Notre Dame has won 18 consecutive games at Notre Dame Stadium, the third-longest streak since the stadium opened in 1930. Clemson and Ohio State are the only other Power Five schools that boast streaks of that magnitude. Notre Dame was 11-2 overall in 2019, while Duke finished 5-7.

The game is slated to start at 2:30 p.m. ET at South Bend, Ind. The Fighting Irish, who are playing this season as a member of the ACC, are favored by 20 points in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds from William Hill. The over-under for total points scored is 54. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Duke picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Notre Dame -20

Duke vs. Notre Dame over-under: 54 points

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Duke +7000, Notre Dame -1100

DU: The Blue Devils averaged 329.7 yards per game in 2019

ND: QB Ian Book has six 300-yard passing games in his career

Why Notre Dame can cover

Behind the play of Book, the Fighting Irish torched the Blue Devils 38-7 in their Nov. 9 meeting a year ago. Book became the first Notre Dame player to throw four touchdown passes and rush for at least 100 yards in a single game. His 139 yards rushing was the third-highest by an Irish quarterback since 1996. Notre Dame started fast, holding Duke to 26 offensive yards in the first quarter while rolling up 180 of its own. For the game, the Fighting Irish defense limited Duke to 95 rushing yards.

Defensively, Notre Dame returns one of its top tacklers from a year ago in senior linebacker Drew White. White saw action in all 13 games, starting in 12. He tied for the team lead with 80 tackles, including 48 solo, and eight tackles for loss, two sacks, two quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries. He had a sack and two tackles for loss in a season-opening win at Louisville.

Why Duke can cover

The Blue Devils have had success against Notre Dame in the past, posting a 38-35 win at Notre Dame Stadium in 2016, Duke's last appearance there. Senior running back Deon Jackson returns for the Blue Devils after leading them in rushing yards (641) on 172 carries and six touchdowns a year ago. He also had 21 receptions for 192 yards and two scores. In 37 career games, Jackson has rushed 365 times for 1,585 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has 51 receptions for 449 yards and four scores.

Also back will be junior running back Mataeo Durant, Duke's third-leading rusher from a year ago. Durant played in all 12 games and rushed for 461 yards on 97 carries and scored one touchdown. He recorded a season-best 74 yards rushing against Georgia Tech on Oct. 12. In 21 career games, he has rushed for 504 yards on 115 carries and played 489 career snaps.

