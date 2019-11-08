Notre Dame vs. Duke odds, spread: 2019 college football picks, predictions from proven simulation
The SportsLine projection model has a pick for the clash between Notre Dame and Duke. Here are the results:
The Duke Blue Devils will take on the No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. Duke is 4-4 overall and 2-1 at home, while Notre Dame is 6-2 overall and 1-2 on the road. The Irish are 4-4 against the spread this season, while the Blue Devils are 2-3-2. The Fighting Irish are favored by eight points in the latest Notre Dame vs. Duke odds, while the over-under is set at 51.5. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.
The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen huge returns. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of over $4,000 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. The model enters Week 11 of the 2019 season on a strong run, going 105-69 on all its top-rated college football picks this season. Anybody who has been following it is way up.
Now, it has simulated Notre Dame vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
Duke was first on the board, but had to settle for a tough 20-17 loss to rival North Carolina two weeks ago. Quarterback Quentin Harris threw for 229 yards and a score, but also tossed an interception, fumbled and took five sacks in the loss. For the season, Harris has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,500 yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Meanwhile, Notre Dame held the big yardage edge (447 vs. 236) against Virginia Tech in its last outing, but barely snuck by in the 21-20 win. Irish quarterback Ian Book had a big day as he passed for 341 yards and two TDs on 53 attempts.
So who wins Notre Dame vs. Duke? And which side of the spread is hitting well over 50 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread to back on Saturday, all from the advanced model that has crushed its college football picks.
