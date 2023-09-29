No. 17 Duke (4-0) will try to make another statement when it hosts No. 11 Notre Dame (4-1) on Saturday night. The Blue Devils opened the season with a shocking upset win over then-No. 9 Clemson, and they have added three blowout wins since then. Their latest victory was a 41-7 thrashing at UConn last week, covering the 22-point spread. Notre Dame won its first four games of the season before suffering a crushing loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State last week.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C. The Irish are favored by 5.5 points in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is 52.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Notre Dame vs. Duke picks, you'll want to see the college football predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Since its inception, it has generated a stunning profit of nearly $2,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Duke vs. Notre Dame. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Notre Dame vs. Duke:

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Duke +5.5

Duke vs. Notre Dame over/under: 52.5 points

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Duke: +177, Notre Dame: -216

Duke vs. Notre Dame picks: See picks here

Duke vs. Notre Dame live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Duke can cover

Duke opened the season with a 28-7 win against Clemson, despite entering that game as a 12-point underdog. The Blue Devils have built on that momentum with blowout wins over Lafayette, Northwestern and UConn, covering the spread in the latter two victories. ESPN's College GameDay will be in town for the first time ever, adding some energy to the crowd.

The Blue Devils rank fourth nationally in scoring defense, allowing just 8.8 points per game. They had two sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two recoveries in their win over UConn last week. Quarterback Riley Leonard has completed 67.7% of his passes and has yet to throw an interception through four games.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame is motivated to get back in the win column after having just 10 men on the field for the final two plays from scrimmage in its last-second loss to Ohio State last week. The Fighting Irish rank inside the top 20 in the country in offense and defense, averaging 39.6 points per game. Quarterback Sam Hartman faced Duke twice during his time with Wake Forest, throwing for 347 yards and three touchdowns last year.

Hartman has inserted himself into the Heisman Trophy race this year, racking up 1,236 yards, 14 touchdowns and zero interceptions through his first five games. Star running back Audric Estime has tallied 591 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 7.7 yards per carry. The Fighting Irish have won 12 of their last 14 road games and have covered the spread in nine straight games against ACC opponents. See which team to pick here.

How to make Duke vs. Notre Dame picks

The model has simulated Notre Dame vs. Duke 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Duke vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Notre Dame vs. Duke spread to jump on, all from the advanced computer model that's up nearly $2,500 on its top-rated college football spread picks since its inception, and find out.