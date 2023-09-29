The No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) look to continue climbing the national rankings when they host the No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) at Wallace Wade Stadium on Saturday. Duke is coming off a dominant 41-7 win over UConn behind an outstanding performance from quarterback Riley Leonard. The Irish are looking to bounce back from an emotionally draining 17-14 last second loss to No. 4 Ohio State in South Bend. Notre Dame leads the all-time series 5-2, including a 27-13 win when these teams last met in 2020.

Kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Irish are favored at -5.5 in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, with the over/under set at 52.5 points.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Duke vs. Notre Dame:

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Notre Dame -5.5

Duke vs. Notre Dame over/under: 52.5 points

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Notre Dame -218, Duke +179



ND: QB Sam Hartman has 14 TD passes in 2023.

DUKE: QB Riley Leonard is averaging 59.5 rushing yards per game in 2023.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame is an experienced team with one of the most productive quarterbacks in recent college football history leading the way. Sam Hartman, a transfer from Wake Forest, gives the Irish what they have long been missing -- a game-changer at the quarterback position. Hartman enters this matchup with 1,236 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. For his career, the sixth-year senior has 14,203 passing yards, 124 TD passes and 19 rushing touchdowns.

The Irish are also one of the better defensive teams in the country. They enter this matchup allowing just 12.8 points and 260.6 total yards per game. Last week against Ohio State, Notre Dame held Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., a future first round NFL Draft pick, to three catches and 32 yards.

Why Duke can cover

Much like Notre Dame, Duke is an experienced team, with 17 returning starters in head coach Mike Elko's second season at the helm. Quarterback Riley Leonard is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC, and will be difficult to contain. He enters this matchup completing 67.7% of his passes for 778 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He's added 238 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Duke has the advantage of playing at home with the chance to get off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 1994. The Blue Devils have allowed only 35 points in four games and may catch Notre Dame on a hangover following last week's disappointment. Duke's defense is allowing only 276.3 total yards per game in 2023.

