The No. 11 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (3-1) look to rebound from a last second loss to No. 4 Ohio State when they travel to Wallace Wade Stadium to take on the No. 17 Duke Blue Devils (4-0) on Saturday. The Irish gave up a one-yard touchdown to the Buckeyes with 0:01 left on the clock to lose 17-14 in South Bend. The Blue Devils are coming off a 41-7 dismantling of UConn last Saturday. Notre Dame will be looking to extend its regular season winning streak against ACC opponents to 30 games. These teams last met in 2020, with the Irish winning 27-13 in South Bend. Notre Dame is 2-1-1 and Duke is 3-0 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff at Wallace Wade Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. SportsLine consensus lists the Irish at -5.5, up one point from the opening line, in the latest Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, with the over/under set at 52.5 points. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Duke picks or bets, be sure to check out the college football predictions and betting advice from SportsLine football expert Jimmie Kaylor.

Kaylor is a NFL, college football and DFS expert for SportsLine, who has covered the NFL and college football for close to a decade as a member of the Pro Football Writers of America. His background as a former college football All-American and NFL player gives him a unique perspective when building his fantasy lineups and locking in his betting picks. As a Colorado native, he has his finger on the pulse of the local and national sports scene and has been cashing big on Denver area teams for the last two years.

Kaylor has been red-hot on his football picks this season for SportsLine, posting a 9-2 record thus far, including a 4-1 mark last Saturday. Anyone who has followed his picks is way up.

Now, he has set his sights on Notre Dame vs. Duke and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Kaylor's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Duke vs. Notre Dame:

Duke vs. Notre Dame spread: Notre Dame -5.5

Duke vs. Notre Dame over/under: 52.5 points

Duke vs. Notre Dame money line: Notre Dame -217, Duke +178



ND: QB Sam Hartman has 14 TD passes in 2023.

DUKE: QB Riley Leonard is averaging 59.5 rushing yards per game in 2023.

Duke vs. Notre Dame picks: See picks at SportsLine



Duke vs. Notre Dame live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame returned 15 starters off last year's 9-4 team. The Irish have one of the premier offensive lines in college football, and have the talent to take control of this game at the line of scrimmage. Leading the way for Notre Dame is Audric Estime, who has 77 carries for 591 yards and five touchdowns in 2023.

Notre Dame also has one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the country in Sam Hartman, a transfer from Wake Forest. Hartman enters this matchup with 1,236 passing yards, 14 touchdown passes and zero interceptions for the season. In his career, the sixth-year senior has 14,203 passing yards (ninth most in college football history), 124 TD passes (seventh most in college football history) and 19 rushing touchdowns. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Duke can cover

Much like Notre Dame, Duke is an experienced team, with 17 returning starters in head coach Mike Elko's second season at the helm. Quarterback Riley Leonard is one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the ACC, and will be difficult to contain. He enters this matchup completing 67.7% of his passes for 778 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. He's added 238 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Duke has the advantage of playing at home with the chance to get off to a 5-0 start for the first time since 1994. The Blue Devils have allowed only 35 points in four games and may catch Notre Dame on a hangover following last week's disappointment. Duke's defense is allowing only 276.3 total yards per game in 2023. See which team to back at SportsLine.

How to make Duke vs. Notre Dame picks

Kaylor has analyzed this matchup from every angle and he's leaning Under on the point total. He has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. He's only sharing what it is, and which side to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Duke vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, and which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Notre Dame vs. Duke picks, all from the expert who has covered college football for over a decade and is 9-2 on his best bets in 2023, and find out.