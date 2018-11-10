Notre Dame vs. Florida St.: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (home) vs. Florida State Seminoles (away)

Current records: Notre Dame 9-0; Florida St. 4-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, Notre Dame is heading back home. They will square off against Florida St. at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Notre Dame are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 16.5-point point margin of victory.

Notre Dame might be getting used to good results now that the squad has nine wins in a row. They were able to grind out a solid victory over Northwestern last week, winning 31-21. Ian Book was the offensive standout of the match for Notre Dame, as he accumulated 343 passing yards and picked up 56 yards on the ground on 11 carries. Ian Book has been a guy to keep an eye on this season; he's played big for Notre Dame in each of their last six games.

Meanwhile, Florida St. received a tough blow as they fell 28-47 to NC State. This makes it the second loss in a row for Florida St..

Notre Dame's win lifted them to 9-0 while Florida St.'s defeat dropped them down to 4-5. Allowing an average of points per game, Florida St. haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday at 8:30 PM ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.50

Prediction

The Fighting Irish are a big 16.5 point favorite against the Seminoles.

This season, Notre Dame are 4-4-1 against the spread. As for Florida St., they are 3-5-0 against the spread

Bettors have moved against the Fighting Irish slightly, as the game opened with the Fighting Irish as a 18 point favorite.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 4 years.