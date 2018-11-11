Notre Dame vs. Florida St. updates: Live NCAAF game scores, results for Saturday

1st Quarter Recap

Fans were barely able to find their seats before the heavily-favored Notre Dame Fighting Irish got down to business. Notre Dame have taken charge with a 17-0 advantage over Florida St. Brandon Wimbush has led the way so far for Notre Dame, as he has threw 2 TDs.

Notre Dame are on a streak of nine consecutive wins and are hoping to make it ten. We'll see if they can protect their lead and keep up this hot streak.

Game Preview

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Notre Dame. They will square off against Florida St. at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. Notre Dame are coming into the matchup hot, having won nine in a row.

Notre Dame ran circles around Northwestern last Saturday, and the extra yardage (475 yards vs. 249 yards) paid off. Notre Dame came out on top against Northwestern by a score of 31-21. No one put up better numbers for Notre Dame than Ian Book, who brought his A game into the match. He accumulated 343 passing yards and picked up 56 yards on the ground on 11 carries. That makes it six straight good games in a row from Book.

Meanwhile, the match between Florida St. and NC State was not a total blowout, but with Florida St. falling 28-47, it was darn close. This makes it the second loss in a row for Florida St..

Notre Dame's win lifted them to 9-0 while Florida St.'s defeat dropped them down to 4-5. Florida St.'s offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Notre Dame defensive front that amassed five sacks against Northwestern, so we'll see if they are up to the task.