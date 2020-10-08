Who's Playing

Florida State @ No. 15 Notre Dame

Current Records: Florida State 1-2; Notre Dame 2-0

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. Their homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Florida State Seminoles at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 10 at Notre Dame Stadium. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet on Saturday.

The Fighting Irish got themselves on the board against the South Florida Bulls three weeks ago, but South Florida never followed suit. Notre Dame steamrolled past the Bulls 52 to nothing at home. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Notre Dame had established a 45 to nothing advantage. Notre Dame's RB C'Bo Flemister was one of the most active players for the team, rushing for one TD and 127 yards on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, when you finish with 224 more yards than your opponent like FSU did last week, a favorable outcome is almost sure to follow. They had enough points to win and then some against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, taking their game 41-24. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 14 to nothing deficit. FSU QB Jordan Travis was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 210 yards on 17 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 48 yards.

Notre Dame is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's contest three weeks ago, where they covered a 23-point spread.

Their wins bumped the Fighting Irish to 2-0 and the Seminoles to 1-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fighting Irish are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Seminoles, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Notre Dame won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.