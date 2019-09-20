Notre Dame vs. Georgia: Prediction, pick, odds, point spread, line, football game, kickoff time, preview

No. 7 Notre Dame will make the trip to Athens on Saturday to take on No. 3 Georgia in the biggest game of the weekend and one of the top out-of-conference games of the season.

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a resounding 66-14 win over New Mexico in their home opener and topped Louisville 35-17 on the road in Week 1. The Bulldogs have cruised to a 3-0 record, including a 55-0 win over Arkansas State last weekend, thanks to a stifling defense and one of the most efficient offenses in the country.

What will go down Saturday night in Athens? Let's break the second half of the CBS doubleheader down and make a pick.

Storylines

Notre Dame: Quarterback Ian Book has picked up right where he left off last season. The senior has gone 29-of-47 passing for 553 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions on the season, and spread the ball around to all of his talented receivers including senior Chase Claypool (nine catches for 190 yards and one touchdown). His 127 rushing yards are tied for the team lead with Tony Jones Jr., which likely wasn't part of the plan since Jafar Armstrong suffered an abdominal tear early in the opener. The linebacking corps struggled at times against the Cardinals as new starters Drew White and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah adjusted to their new roles.

Georgia: The biggest news in Athens through three games is the fact that the Bulldogs are actually generating a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. They have notched 12 sacks already after getting to opposing quarterbacks just 24 times in 14 games last season. Quarterback Jake Fromm, running back D'Andre Swift and the rest of the versatile running backs have been just fine behind the best offensive line in the country. If there are any concerns, it's that the wide receiving corps is relatively unproven, Demetris Robertson's status is questionable and Tyler Simmons left last week's game with a shoulder injury.

Viewing information

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21 | Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Sanford Stadium -- Athens, Georgia

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App, fuboTV (Try for free)

Game prediction, picks

Give me the Bulldogs, and give them to me big. The Notre Dame defense is susceptible up the middle, and Georgia's talented offensive line will open plenty of holes for Swift and Co. to breeze through en route to a dominating performance on the ground. Once the tone is set, Fromm will work off play-action, hit some big plays and force the Irish to score 30 to win. They won't be able to. Book will throw at least two interceptions, the Georgia defense will clamp down on the rushing attack and Georgia will notch a huge home win. Pick: Georgia (-13.5)

