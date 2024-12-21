The conclusion of the first-ever on-campus game in the College Football Playoff has set the stage for our first quarterfinal matchup in the new 12-team format. Notre Dame will advance to face Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1 after a decisive 27-17 win over Indiana in South Bend on Friday night. The Irish led 27-3 late into the fourth quarter before a pair of late Indiana touchdowns made the score look much closer than the contest actually was.

Notre Dame's defense took center stage, dominating multiple facets of the game. The Hoosiers were held to just 278 yards of total offense. The Fighting Irish stepped up early with critical third-down stops and a pivotal red-zone turnover that crushed Indiana's upset hopes. As the game wore on, Indiana resorted to field position punts and a field goal attempt while trailing by double digits -- clear signs that Notre Dame had taken control of the matchup.

Detractors have often pointed to Notre Dame's Week 2 loss to Northern Illinois, but Friday night's victory serves as evidence of the Irish's growth and transformation as a playoff contender.

The quarterfinal matchup will be just the fourth-ever meeting between these storied programs. Georgia has won all three previous games, including a home-and-home sweep in 2017 and 2019. Their only other meeting was in the Sugar Bowl at the end of the 1980 season, a game that secured Georgia's most recent national championship before the program's recent resurgence under Kirby Smart.

Following its win vs. Indiana, Notre Dame opened as a 1.5-point favorite to beat Georgia, but the line flipped overnight, according to FanDuel. As of Saturday morning, the Bulldogs were 1.5-point favorites.

What to know about Georgia

The biggest headline for the Bulldogs is the likely absence of starting quarterback Carson Beck, who is not only expected to miss the Sugar Bowl quarterfinals but could be sidelined for the remainder of the postseason. Beck suffered an elbow injury late in the first half of Georgia's SEC Championship Game win against Texas, and according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz, he is exploring surgery options.

The shift to backup Gunner Stockton impacts Georgia on multiple levels. Beck, a potential NFL talent, leaves big shoes to fill, but Stockton brings his own pedigree as an in-state blue-chip prospect. Stockton's SEC Championship Game performance offered a glimpse of his capability, as he completed 12-of-16 passes for 71 yards. While his stats were modest, he guided the Bulldogs on their only touchdown drive in regulation and orchestrated a crucial nine-minute, go-ahead field goal drive in the fourth quarter.

Beyond the quarterback situation, Georgia remains a team brimming with talent but not without vulnerabilities. The Bulldogs earned credit for their spirited comeback against Alabama earlier in the season but still raised concerns with the 28-0 deficit they faced early in that game. Similarly, Beck's turnovers were a key issue in the loss to Ole Miss, where the offense struggled to find a rhythm against the Rebels' defense.

Still, Georgia's résumé speaks for itself. With four wins over College Football Playoff teams, the Bulldogs should remain firmly in the conversation as national championship contenders -- just as they were when ranked No. 1 in the preseason.

What to know about Notre Dame

The Fighting Irish enter the Sugar Bowl riding an 11-game winning streak after dismantling Indiana in the first round. The performance highlighted many of the strengths that have made them one of the country's most dominant teams in the second half of the season. Notre Dame's defensive front applies relentless pressure, while its offense grinds opponents down with a punishing rushing attack behind a bruising offensive line. Thanks to their offensive efficiency, the Irish have faced fewer third downs than any other team in the country this season. Staying ahead of the sticks has allowed quarterback Riley Leonard to exploit defenses with his dual-threat ability, keeping opponents on their heels.

On the other side, Georgia is undoubtedly the toughest opponent Notre Dame has faced this season -- in terms of both pedigree and on-field talent.

Just like March Madness often features championship-caliber matchups before the Final Four, the clash between Notre Dame and Georgia in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal on Jan. 1 promises the intensity and stakes of a title game. Both teams possess the talent and credentials of true contenders, setting the stage for a battle worthy of the national spotlight.