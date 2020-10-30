The fourth-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish look to stay unbeaten when they take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday. This is Notre Dame's first season as a member of a conference in its 132-year football history. The Fighting Irish (5-0) are coming off a 45-3 win at Pittsburgh last week, while Georgia Tech (2-4) dropped a 48-27 decision at Boston College. It will be the Yellow Jackets' second straight home game against a top-five team. On Oct. 17, top-ranked Clemson defeated Georgia Tech 73-7.

Kickoff from Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Notre Dame is averaging 35.6 points per game, while Georgia Tech averages 22.8. The Fighting Irish are 20-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 57.

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech spread: Notre Dame -20

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech over-under: 57 points

Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech money line: Notre Dame +1200, Georgia Tech +750

ND: Boast an 11-game winning streak, longest among all FBS teams

GT: Allowing the fewest sacks per game in the ACC at 1.67

Why Notre Dame can cover

Quarterback Ian Book is 25-3 (.893) as a starter, which ranks second nationally among all FBS quarterbacks, and is 14th overall in total QB career starts (28). Book has completed 74 of 124 passes (59.7 percent) for 1,026 yards and six touchdowns with a rating of 143.5. He has also carried 42 times for 166 yards (4.0) and five touchdowns. For his career, Book has completed 574 of 912 passes (62.9 percent) for 7,144 yards and 63 touchdowns against 18 interceptions with a 147.6 rating.

Also leading the offense is sophomore running back Kyren Williams, who has carried 90 times for 524 yards (5.8 average) and five TDs. He is also third in receiving out of the backfield with 10 receptions for 156 yards, including a long of 75 yards. In Week 1, his first career start, he carried 19 times for 112 yards and two touchdowns against Duke. He also had two receptions for 93 yards and was named the ACC Running Back of the Week.

Why Georgia Tech can cover

Despite that, the Fighting Irish are not a lock to cover the Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech spread. That's because Yellow Jackets freshman quarterback Jeff Sims is off to a good start to his career. Despite throwing 10 picks, he has completed 83 of 150 passes (55.3 percent) for 1,196 yards and eight touchdowns. He has also rushed a team-high tying 69 times for 275 yards (4.0 average) and four touchdowns. Last week at Boston College, Sims completed 12 of 18 passes (66.7 percent) for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

Leading rusher freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs is also starting his career fast. He leads the team in rushing, carrying 69 times for 308 yards (4.5 average) and two touchdowns. His best game was at Syracuse on Sept. 26 when he carried 18 times for 105 yards (5.8 average).

How to make Notre Dame vs. Georgia Tech picks

