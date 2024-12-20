The No. 7 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the No. 10 seed Indiana Hoosiers on Friday night in a state of Indiana College Football Playoff matchup few would have expected entering the 2024 college football season. Indiana is playing in its first College Football Playoff in program history while Notre Dame plays in its third CFP, but its first since the 2020 season as the CFP format started in the 2014 season. Notre Dame went 11-1 this season with its only loss coming in a shocking upset against Northern Illinois, falling 16-14 as 27.5-point favorites on Sept. 7. Indiana has been one of the best stories in college football, smashing its preseason over/under total en route to going 11-1 overall, including 8-1 in the Big Ten.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Notre Dame is favored by 7 points in the latest Indiana vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is 52.5 points, per the SportsLine consensus.

Notre Dame vs. Indiana spread: Notre Dame -7

Notre Dame vs. Indiana over/under: 52.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Indiana money line: Notre Dame -269, Indiana +218

Why Indiana can cover

The Hoosiers aren't just a basketball school anymore. Indiana has surpassed expectations throughout this season, starting with blasting through a preseason over/under of 5.5 wins and doubling that total during the regular season. Indiana went 9-2 ATS this season and only failed to cover the margin in one of its victories.

The Hoosiers closed the season with a 66-0 victory over Purdue, covering the spread by 37 points. Indiana had six wins by more than 28 points this season behind the No. 2 scoring offense (40.3 points per game) and No. 6 scoring defense (15.7 ppg) in the country. The Hoosiers had the fifth-best turnover margin (+1.1) in the nation as capitalizing on possessions will be crucial against Notre Dame. Sixth-year senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke completed 70.4% of his passes with 27 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season, including throwing for 349 yards and six touchdowns against Purdue.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame has one of the most prestigious programs in college football history and it recovered nicely from the shocking early-season loss to NIU. The Fighting Irish have won 10 straight games since then, including victories over then No. 15 Louisville, No. 19 Army and No. 24 Navy. Notre Dame is third in the country in both scoring offense (39.8 ppg) and scoring defense (13.6 ppg) and has allowed 14 points or fewer in six of its last seven contests.

The Fighting Irish have relied on a run-heavy approach with dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard and RB1 Jeremiyah Love, who has been cleared to play after sustaining a knee injury in the regular-season finale. Leonard has 721 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns while throwing for 2,092 yards and 16 touchdowns with five interceptions this season. Love, a sophomore and one of the top running backs in the nation in his class coming out of high school, has 949 yards and 15 touchdowns on 7.1 yards per carry this season. Notre Dame is second in the nation at 6.3 yards per rush and 11th in rushing yards (224.8 per game) as this ground attack may be too much for Indiana to contain.

How to make Notre Dame vs. Indiana picks

