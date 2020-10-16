The No. 4 Notre Dame Fighting Irish will host the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday afternoon in an ACC clash. Notre Dame enters with a 3-0 record that features double-digit victories in every game. Louisville stands at 1-3, including a road loss to Georgia Tech last week. The programs have split their only two head-to-head matchups, with Louisville winning 31-28 in 2014 and Notre Dame coming out on top 35-17 last season.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. ET in South Bend. William Hill lists the Fighting Irish as 17-point home favorites, up from opening at -14.5. The over-under for total points expected is set at 62 in the latest Notre Dame vs. Louisville odds. Before making any Louisville vs. Notre Dame picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville spread: Notre Dame -17

Notre Dame vs. Louisville over-under: 62 points

Notre Dame vs. Louisville money line: Notre Dame -700, Louisville +500

ND: The Fighting Irish are 1-2 against the spread this season

LOU: The Cardinals are 1-3 against the spread in the last four games

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame is a tremendously balanced team, including a top-flight defense. The Irish rank third in the ACC in total defense (323.3 yards allowed per game), passing defense (212 yards per game) and rushing defense (111.3 yards per game), operating without a defined weakness. On top of that, Notre Dame leads the conference in scoring defense, giving up only 13.0 points per game, and the Irish are second in completion percentage allowed (50.5 percent) and No. 1 in the league in allowing only one touchdown pass this season.

On special teams, the Irish could have an advantage, with Louisville ranking dead-last in the ACC in net punting (33.5 yards per punt), and Notre Dame is also a potent offensive team. Brian Kelly's program ranks in the top 15 nationally in total offense and Notre Dame is averaging 40.5 points per game. The Irish can lean on an elite ground attack, ranking in the top five in the country with 270.7 yards per game, and that allows veteran quarterback Ian Book to attack weaknesses in the opposition.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville is in need of a win after three consecutive defeats, but the Cardinals do have a few areas to be excited about in this matchup. Louisville is an above-average offensive team, averaging 424.3 yards per game this season, and that includes an impressive 177.8 rushing yards per game. Quarterback Micale Cunningham has accounted for more than 1,000 total yards and 12 touchdowns this season, with Tutu Atwell operating as one of the best slot receivers in the nation. Atwell already has 25 catches for 281 yards and four touchdowns, and Louisville is tied for fifth in the ACC in averaging 8.0 yards per pass attempt.

Cunningham also leads a passing offense that ranks in a tie for second in the league with nine touchdowns through the air. Defensively, Louisville will have its hands full with Notre Dame's ground attack, but there is reason to believe it can hold up in the secondary. The Cardinals ranks as a top-five passing defense in the ACC this season, giving up only 233 yards per game.

