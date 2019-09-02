Notre Dame vs. Louisville odds, predictions: 2019 college football picks from proven model on 49-29 run

The Scott Satterfield era opens at the University of Louisville when the Cardinals begin the 2019 season against perennial power and ninth-ranked Notre Dame on Labor Day evening. Satterfield, 46, spent the last six seasons as the coach at his alma mater, Appalachian State, where he went 51-24. More notably, he became the first coach to lead a school from the FCS level to the FBS and immediately earn three consecutive bowl wins. The Cardinals will face a Notre Dame team that went 12-0 during the regular season in 2018 before being blasted, 30-3, by Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Fighting Irish are 18.5-point road favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Louisville odds, down a half-point from the opener, while the over-under is 55. Before making any Notre Dame vs. Louisville picks of your own, you need to see the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has taken into account that the Fighting Irish bring back plenty of experience and talent on offense from last season. Eight starters return from a unit that was a pleasant surprise in 2018. One of those is quarterback Ian Book, whose insertion into the starting lineup in the fourth game changed the trajectory of the team's season forever. After Book became the starter, the Irish averaged 463 yards and 33.8 points per game (up from 365 and 23.3, respectively).

In addition, the model knows that the Irish return six starters from a defense that was one of the country's best. In 2018, Notre Dame allowed 18.2 points per game, which ranked 13th in the country. Senior safety Alohi Gilman is the team's top returning tackler with 95 stops last season, ranking second on the team. Notre Dame was 6-5-2 against the spread last season, covering four of its first six games.

But just because the Fighting Irish return plenty of talent from a 12-1 team does not guarantee they will cover the Notre Dame vs. Louisville spread on Monday.

The Cardinals also return an experienced team. Louisville has 18 players who started at least five games last season. Eleven of those returning starters are on defense, which should be improved under new coordinator Bryan Brown. While at Appalachian State last season, Brown guided the fourth-best scoring defense in the FBS (15.5 points per game). His unit held the opposition to 10 points or fewer seven times.

In addition, the Cardinals have one of the best offensive tackles in the country in Mekhi Becton. A 6-foot-7, 369-pound junior, Becton has started 22 games over his first two seasons in Louisville, including 12 last year. He was named a second team preseason All-American by Sporting News.

