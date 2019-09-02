Notre Dame vs. Louisville score: Live game updates, highlights, college football scores, full coverage

A new era begins for Louisville on Monday night, and Scott Satterfield's first test as coach of the Cardinals is sure to be a difficult one. No. 9 Notre Dame comes to town as the Fighting Irish play their first game since losing to Clemson 30-3 in last season's College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl. The Irish finished last season at 12-1, which put them on a different end of the spectrum than the Cardinals as Louisville posted a 2-10 mark. It was the program's worst season since 1997 when it finished 1-10 while still a member of Conference USA.

Satterfield's previous success at Appalachian State has Louisville fans excited for what is to come for their program, and the potential to begin that tenure with an upset over a top-10 team is surely exciting. After all, the Cardinals have never lost to the Irish. Sure, they've only met once (31-28 Louisville in 2014), but an undefeated record is an undefeated record. Notre Dame, of course, has national championship aspirations this season, and it hopes to begin that trek with a primetime win in the final game of Week 1.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Notre Dame vs. Louisville. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.