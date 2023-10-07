The No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) look to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive when they hit the road to take on the No. 25 Louisville Cardinals on Saturday. The Irish bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to Ohio State in Week 4 to knock off Duke 21-14 in Week 5. The Cardinals aim to keep their perfect record in tact after narrowly escaping N.C. State with a 13-10 win last week. Louisville and Notre Dame last met in 2020, with the Irish prevailing 12-7.

Kickoff at Cardinal Stadium is set for 7:37 p.m. ET. SportsLine consensus lists the Irish as 6.5-point favorites in the latest Notre Dame vs. Louisville odds, with the over/under at 53.5 points.

Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Notre Dame vs. Louisville:

Notre Dame vs. Louisville spread: Notre Dame -6.5

Notre Dame vs. Louisville over/under: 53.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Louisville money line: Notre Dame -249, Louisville +203



ND: QB Sam Hartman has 14 TD passes in 2023.

LOU: Louisville averages 494.8 total yards of offense per game.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame will be out to extend its winning streak in regular season games against ACC opponents to 31. The Irish have been outstanding on the defensive side of the ball under head coach Marcus Freeman. They enter this matchup allowing only 12.5 points and 271 total yards of offense per game.

Offensively, Notre Dame has been paced by transfer quarterback Sam Hartman and running back Audric Estime. Hartman enters this contest with 1,458 passing yards, 14 TD passes, and zero interceptions. He's also scored two rushing touchdowns. For his career, Hartman ranks seventh all-time in passing touchdowns (124) and ninth all-time in passing yards (14,425). Estime enters this game averaging 7.1 yards per carry and has 672 rushing yards and seven TDs on the season. See which team to pick at SportsLine.

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals are a confident group under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm. They enter this matchup with a perfect record and have made their first appearance since 2020 in the top-25 of the national coaches poll. A win will give the Cardinals their first 6-0 start since the 2013 season.

Louisville has one of the most dynamic players in the ACC in running back Jawhar Jordan. The former Syracuse transfer is a true home run threat out of the backfield and enters this game averaging 7.7 yards per carry. For the season, he has 510 rushing yards and six TDs, and seven receptions for 159 yards and a receiving TD. See which team to back at SportsLine.

