No. 10 Notre Dame (5-1) will face a ranked opponent for the third week in a row when it plays at No. 25 Louisville (5-0) on Saturday night. The Fighting Irish bounced back from their heartbreaking loss to then-No. 6 Ohio State with a 21-14 win at then-No. 17 Duke last week. Louisville remained unbeaten with its 13-10 win at NC State last week, but this will be its first ranked opponent of the year. The Cardinals came up short in a 12-7 final the last time they faced Notre Dame, which was in October of 2020.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville. The Fighting Irish are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is set at 53.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Notre Dame vs. Louisville spread: Notre Dame -6.5

Notre Dame vs. Louisville over/under: 53.5 points

Notre Dame vs. Louisville money line: Notre Dame -256, Louisville +207



ND: QB Sam Hartman has 14 TD passes in 2023.

LOU: Louisville averages 494.8 total yards of offense per game.

Why Notre Dame can cover

Notre Dame was able to keep its College Football Playoff hopes alive with last week's win at Duke, putting together a late rally after blowing a 13-0 lead. Hartman did not score a touchdown for the first time this season, but he engineered a 95-yard game-winning drive that was capped off by a 30-yard scoring run by Audric Estime. Notre Dame improved to 5-2 in its last seven games against nationally ranked opponents, so the Fighting Irish will not be intimidated on Saturday night.

Louisville was fortunate to beat NC State after falling into a 10-0 hole in the first half, as its defense held the Wolfpack to 72 yards after halftime. The Cardinals have relied heavily on their defense to win games, but they are facing a much stronger offense this week. Notre Dame has covered the spread at an 8-1 clip in its last nine road games, and it has covered in 10 consecutive games against ACC opponents.

Why Louisville can cover

The Cardinals are a confident group under first-year head coach Jeff Brohm. They enter this matchup with a perfect record and have made their first appearance since 2020 in the top-25 of the national coaches poll. A win will give the Cardinals their first 6-0 start since the 2013 season.

Louisville has one of the most dynamic players in the ACC in running back Jawhar Jordan. The former Syracuse transfer is a true home run threat out of the backfield and enters this game averaging 7.7 yards per carry. For the season, he has 510 rushing yards and six TDs, and seven receptions for 159 yards and a receiving TD. See which team to back at SportsLine.

