Who's Playing

Marshall @ No. 5 Notre Dame

Current Records: Marshall 1-0; Notre Dame 0-1

Last Season Records: Notre Dame 11-2; Marshall 7-6

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish will look to defend their home turf on Saturday against the Marshall Thundering Herd at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Fighting Irish came up short against the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, falling 21-10. Notre Dame's only offensive touchdown came from RB Audric Estime.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Marshall at home against the Norfolk State Spartans last week as the team secured a 55-3 win. The contest was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 38 to nothing.

Marshall's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Notre Dame's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if Marshall's success rolls on or if Notre Dame is able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Notre Dame Stadium -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.